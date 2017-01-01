Business cards. Scanned in a flash.

Wantedly People transforms cards into digital contacts — 10 at a time.
Reaching out to your connections has never been faster.

Scan 10 cards at once

Turn 10 cards into contacts in 2 seconds.
Digitize all your whole collection in minutes.
Call and message new connections instantly.

Artificial intelligenceScan smarter. Scan faster.

Powered by AI (artificial intelligence) and OCR (optical character recognition),
Wantedly People improves in accuracy with each card scanned.
Saving you time.

Share your cardsSwap cards anytime, anywhere

Exchange effortlessly with colleagues
over the app, via URL, chat, email, and more.

Professional profileExpress what your card can't

Your Wantedly profile has plenty of room for your work history,
education, projects, achievements, links, and more.

Beyond cardsCatch up topics, wisely

Discover news and updates
from your network

From EverywhereUse Wantedly People from PC

You can now access to your cards via internet browser!
Manage your cards from your office desk smarter than ever

SecurityYour privacy is our priority

Only you decide who to share your cards with. All data is encrypted by TLS protocol v.1.2 (SSL),
meaning your information is protected by the highest level of security.

